Caroline Polachek releases new song ‘Dang’









American experimental pop artist Caroline Polachek has released her newest single 'Dang'.

A leftover track from her most recent album Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, ‘Dang’ has been featured in small capacities across various platforms and live settings since the album was first released back in February.

A.G. Cook previewed the track in one his DJ sets earlier this year, while Polachek herself began teasing the song’s release roughly a month ago. All of those crumbs finally lead back to the full track, which sees its first official full-length release today.

To celebrate, Polachek dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, minus Colbert himself, who is currently recovering from Covid. Polachek brought some stunning visuals with her to underscore the track.

‘Dang’ continues Polachek’s goal to meld every genre imaginable into some kind of musical stew. With elements of trip hop, house, pop, electronica, and R&B, ‘Dang’ leaps back and forth between stark minimalism and wild blasts of noise.

From extended screams to babies laughing, ‘Dang’ is as vibrant and head-spinning as any of Polachek’s other songs. Why it was left off of Desire, I Want to Turn Into You is anyone’s guess. It clearly fits the mould of that album and is cut from the same cloth. It doesn’t actually matter, because ‘Dang’ is now out in the world.

Listen to ‘Dang’ below.