Caroline Polachek drops the pop banger 'Sunset'









Caroline Polachek - 'Sunset' 3.5

Caroline Polachek has returned with her new single ‘Sunset’. Unsurprisingly, it is a sun-infused piece that comes complete with a video that sees her exploring the bustling Catalonian metropolis, Barcelona.

A catchy piece of pop that harks back to the chart hits of the early noughties, nostalgia courses through the track, making us wonder what Polacheck might have in store for us in the not-too-distant future, as after all, it has been three years since the release of her last album Pang.

The song gets to business instantly, complete with some Spanish-sounding guitars and an incredibly catchy riff. It tells the story of unrequited love when neither participant in a relationship is scared to be open about their feelings. Backed with a collage-styled video, we see Polachek living her best life in Barcelona, which includes walking along the beach and sunbathing on a roof.

Interestingly, the video contains nods to her past work. At one point, Polachek is featured on screen with a graphic that references the track ‘Bunny Is a Rider’, in the form of the sentence ‘Bunny Is a Driver’. Elsewhere, another graphic references a statement she made to accompany the release of the previous single ‘Billions’, reading: “How does it feel being so RICH?”

Polachek has been busy recently, and her return to the fold has been more than welcomed. Earlier this year, she dropped ‘Non Voglio Mai Vedere Il Sole Tramontare’ in collaboration with 12 Ensemble Orchestra, the composer Oliver Leith and Danny L Harle. Then, prior to that, the New York native performed at Lollapalooza and released the acclaimed ‘Sirens’ with Flume.

Off the back of ‘Sunset’, we can be excited for the future of Caroline Polachek, as it promises to be stellar. Yet again, she has delivered another earworm of a pop banger.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.