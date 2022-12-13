Caroline Polachek announces 2023 tour









Caroline Polachek has announced details of her 2023 tour of Europe and North America. The run is in support of her forthcoming album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You.

Last week, Polachek formally announced the details of her upcoming album and shared the new track, ‘Welcome To My Island’. The record will be released on February 14th via Perpetual Novice, which is produced by Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, Polachek, Danny L Harle and Kim E-Stack.

The new single follows the singer’s 2022 releases of ‘Billions’ and ‘Sunset’, both of which arrived in the wake of last year’s single ‘Bunny Is A Rider’. All three tracks and ‘Welcome To My Island’ will be featured on Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. The former Chairlift member released her debut solo album, Pang, in 2019.

Polachek’s UK tour begins in Brighton at the Chalk on February 10th, the run also includes dates in Leeds, Oxford and Bristol. The musician will also perform at the historic O2 Academy Brixton in London and at Manchester’s Albert Hall.

After the dates in Britain are complete, Polachek will head to Europe for a series of shows which begins in Paris on February 18th and concludes at the end of the month in Antwerp. The American singer will finish the tour with a lengthy tour of the US which ends at Radio City Music Hall in New York on May 20th.