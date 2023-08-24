Carlos Santana makes anti-transgender rant during concert in New Jersey









Footage has emerged of Carlos Santana going on a rant against the transgender community during his July 29th concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are,” Santana said to the audience, in the recently emerged clip. “Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right.”

“Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man,” Santana claimed. “That’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that.”

The comments have come to light in the wake of other classic rock stars, including Alice Cooper and Paul Stanley, making their own comments against the trans community in recent months. Cooper recently called transgenderism “a fad”, while Stanley considered it “some sort of game“.

Santana had previously expressed support for the LGBTQ+ community, defending criticisms from his former guru Sri Chinmoy against tennis player Billie Jean King. “Part of me was, ‘What the fuck is all this? – this guy’s supposed to be spiritual after all these years; mind your own spiritual business and leave her alone.'”

“I went to see Santana tonight in Atlantic City with my parents, my partner, and her mom. Super stoked. One song in though, Carlos Santana stopped and spent a solid 15 minutes spouting the most insane anti-trans bs I’ve maybe ever heard?,” a Reddit user claimed after the show. “Thought music (especially with this history) was supposed to bring us together.”

Watch footage of Santana’s anti-trans comments below.