Carlos Santana apologises for transphobic comments









Carlos Santana has apologised for his “insensitive comments” after footage emerged on social media of him making a transphobic rant during a concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey last month.

During the show on July 29th, Santana said to the crowd: “When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are. Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right.”

“Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that,” Santana added.

Following an online backlash, Santana has walked back his remarks, claiming it was never his intent to cause hurt to the LGBTQ+ community.

“I am sorry for my insensitive comments,” he began his Facebook apology by writing. “They don’t reflect that I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs. I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended.”

Santana continued: “Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day,” he continued. “I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear.”

He concluded by writing: “It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace.”

Watch Santana deliver his transphobic rant below.



