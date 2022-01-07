Carl Barât goes ahead with 'Revive Live' UK tour despite Covid concerns









Despite rocketing Covid-19 cases, it looks as though Carl Barât is going ahead with his upcoming Revive Live UK tour shows. The tour kicked off last night (January 6th) at Cambridge Junction, and will take the one-time Libertines guitarist to Stafford, Leeds, St Albans, Southampton, Bury, Grimsby, Peterborough, Guildford, and Derby, with a final concert in Coventry on January 29th.

In a Facebook post made prior to Barât’s first show, he wrote: “Looking forward to my shows this week; know it’s tough out there but the band, the crew, the venue staff are doing everything we can to create a safe environment for live music. Please help us to do that: #TakeATest before the show and pay attention to the safety measures at the venue.”

The Revive Live Tour 2022 which has been organised in collaboration with the National Lottery and the Music Venue Trust (MVT) was confirmed back in November. The tour will performances from the likes of Bastille, The Coral, Feeder, Kojey Radical, Becky Hill, Enter Shikari and Maisie Peters throughout January. The Revive Live tour was launched last summer in an attempt to save UK grassroots venues from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced tentative new restrictions to combat the threat posed by the Omicron variant, cases of which have soared over the last month or so. The so-called ‘Plan B’ measures saw Johnson make Covid Passports and masks mandatory in clubs and music venues. As a result, people will need to show proof of vaccination or provide a negative test when visiting clubs, indoor venues with more than 500 people, outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people, and any major event with more than 10,000 people in attendance.

According to Mark Davyd, CEO of the Music Venue Trust, these new rules were received well by grassroots venues: “If something’s going to be done that includes music venues, then at least this is deliverable,” he began. “The truth is that this does very, very little for transmission rates. What it contains is what audiences have been voluntarily doing anyway.”

Mark Davyd has also urged Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries to create a “ring-fenced stabilisation fund to protect the sector”, which could, he has suggested, be hewn from the remaining £1.7million of the £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund which hasn’t yet been spent. Meanwhile, Carl Barât and the other Libertines are preparing to embark on a series of UK tour dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their decade-defining debut album Up The Bracket.