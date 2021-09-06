Cannibal Corpse founding member calls Kourtney Kardashian a "poser"







Cannibal Corpse founding member, Chris Barnes, has called Kourtney Kardashian a “poser” after she was photographed wearing a T-shirt featuring the band’s album artwork.

The T-shirt in question featured artwork from Cannibal Corpse’s 1990 album Eaten Back To Life. Kardashian’s boyfriend, however, Blink 192’s Travis Barker, was sporting a Cramps band shirt when the pair were spotted. Barnes, founding member and lead vocalist for seven years, re-tweeted the paparazzi shot of the couple with the caption “Posers”.

It has been reported that the photograph began circulating after Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino posted it on Twitter with the caption: “I typically reserve my commentary on Kourtney Kardashian’s pivot to punk to my IRL friends, but then she had to go and wear a Cannibal Corpse shirt, and now I simply must open this dialogue up to the public.”

This isn’t the first time the Kardashians have proved unpopular with notable rockers. Back in 2017, Metallica’s James Hetfield criticised Kendall and Kylie Jenner for selling unauthorised versions of T-shirts that used the band’s name. They also tried to sell unauthorised T-shirts featuring Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath and 2Pac. “I guess what they were thinking is, ‘We can do whatever we want.’ To me, it’s disrespectful,” Hetfield concluded.

Much of the anger towards the Kardashians stems from a feeling that they are appropriating an underground culture that they clearly do care for beyond its edgy cult appeal. Bethany Cosentino followed up her initial tweet of the photograph with: “Someone play Kourtney Kardashian a Cannibal Corpse song and film her reaction challenge.”

Chris Barnes acted as Cannibal Corpse’s frontman from the time they formed in 1988 to when he left in 1995. In that time, he recorded five albums with the band, including 1994’s The Bleeding. He currently plays with the death metal band Six Feet Under.

