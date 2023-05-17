Cannes jury president Ruben Östlund supports striking Hollywood writers









The French Riviera has once again been graced by the world’s most esteemed filmmakers, industry professionals, and film enthusiasts as the prestigious Cannes Film Festival returns for its 76th annual celebration. The renowned event, scheduled to take place from May 16th to May 27th, promises to showcase some of the year’s finest releases amid ongoing writers’ strikes.

During the opening day of the festival on Tuesday, Swedish director Ruben Östlund, who will head up the jury for Cannes Film Festival’s top award this year, revealed unwavering solidarity with striking Hollywood film and TV writers. He said that striking was the only way to change working conditions for underappreciated writers.

“It’s great that people have a strong collegial feeling so you can go out and have a strike. That’s how you can change the conditions of your profession, so I’m like, ‘Yeah, go!'” said Östlund.

The world-renowned Swedish filmmaker won the coveted Palme d’Or last year for Triangle of Sadness, his widely acclaimed satire of economic inequality. He had previously earned the honour for The Square in 2017.

Watch the trailer for Triangle of Sadness below.