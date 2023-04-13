Cannes 2023: Takeshi Kitano’s ‘Kubi’ will premiere









Takeshi Kitano‘s new feature Kubi (Neck), will premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Reportedly, this forthcoming film is the last the Japanese comedian, actor and filmmaker will direct.

Kubi is based on Kitano’s 2019 novel of the same name and is a period-action movie. It’s a fictional retelling of the Honnō-ji Incident – when the warlord Oda Nobunaga was assassinated in a Kyoto temple in 1582.

The characters feature din the movie will also be mainly authentic historical figures. These include Toyotomi Hideyoshi, a Nobunaga retainer who avenges his dead noble, and Sorori Shinzaemon, a Hideyoshi attendant famed for his intellect.

Kitano’s book begins before the assassination, with Shinzaemon capturing Araki Murashige, a Nobunaga general accused of betrayal. The plot then centres on Murashige, with Nobunaga seeking to cut his neck. Production was said to have commenced on the Kubi in May 2021, with other details scarce about the movie.

Other titles set to premiere at this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival include Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Elsewhere, Steve McQueen’s Occupied City is featured in the ‘Midnight Screenings’ segment of the festival.