Cannes Film Festival 2023: Full list of winners

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival has come to a close, with the 76th annual celebration of cinema awarding the coveted Palme d’Or to Justine Triet’s crime drama Anatomy of a Fall.
Triet’s intricate film tells the story of a woman who is suspected of her husband’s murder and her blind son who faces an existential moral dilemma. The complex piece of crime cinema enraptured the jury, which included the winner of last year’s Palme d’Or, Ruben Östund, the Swedish filmmaker who took home the prize for his satire Triangle of Sadness.
Elsewhere, British director Jonathan Glazer took home the Grand Prix for his complex holocaust drama, The Zone of Interest, based on the novel written by the late Martin Amis. Following a Nazi general and his family living close to a concentration camp, Glazer gives some unprecedented insight into the true horrors of the despicable act of human malice.
There was more success for the Brits when debutant Molly Manning Walker picked up the Un Certain Regard award, which recognises daring films that operate in experimental realms of filmmaking, for her coming-of-age story How to Have Sex.
The duo of actors who picked up the performance awards were Merve Dizdar, who took home the prize for her performance in Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses, and Koji Yakusho, who won for his role in Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days.
Take a look at the full list of winners from the Cannes Film Festival below.
Full list of Cannes 2023 winners
Palme d’Or
- Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
Grand Prix
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Jury Prize
- Fallen Leaves – Aki Kaurismäki
Best Director
- Tran Anh Hùng – The Pot-Au-Feu
Best Screenplay
- Yuji Sakamoto – Monster
Best Actress
- Merve Dizdar – About Dry Grasses
Best Actor
- Koji Yakusho – Perfect Days
Honorary Palme d’Or
- Michael Douglas
Camera d’Or for Best First Film
- The Yellow Cocoon Shell – Thien An Pham
Palme d’Or for Best Short Film
- 27 – Flóra Anna Buda.
Un Certain Regard
- How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker