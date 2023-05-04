Cannes 2023: Paul Dano and Brie Larsen join jury









The jury for Cannes 2023 has been unveiled, with actors Paul Dano and Brie Larson joining the lineup.

Led by the filmmaker Ruben Östlund, who won the Palme d’Or in 2022 for Triangle of Sadness, the rest of the jury includes directors such as Julia Ducournau, Damián Szifrón, Rungano Nyoni and Maryam Touzani, as well as the author Atiq Rahimi and the actor Denis Ménochet. They join the 2016 Oscar winner Brie Larson and the star of Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, Paul Dano.

The jury will be responsible for awarding the coveted Palme d’Or to one of the 21 films in competition, with such movies including Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest and Todd Haynes’ May/December.

A number of other films have also gathered a significant amount of attention, with Martin Scorsese’s long-awaited Killers of the Flower Moon being released out of competition, alongside the fifth instalment in the Indiana Jones series titled The Dial of Destiny. Confirmed to be the final film in which Harrison Ford appears as the titular archaeologist, the latest Indiana Jones movie is due to be a major cinematic event.

Cannes 2023 will run from May 16th-27th and is due to feature some of the biggest names in the movie industry.