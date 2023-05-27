Cannes 2023: Justine Triet wins the Palme d’Or for ‘Anatomy of a Fall’









The French director Justine Triet has become only the third female filmmaker in the history of the Cannes Film Festival to win the Palme d’Or, collecting the trophy for her film Anatomy of a Fall.

Telling the story of a woman who is suspected of her husband’s murder and her blind son who faces an existential moral dilemma, Anatomy of a Fall is a complex piece of cinema that enraptured the jury, which included last year’s winner, Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund.

The film was written by Triet and Arthur Harari, and stars the likes of Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Antoine Reinartz and Jehnny Beth.

Jonathan Glazer’s holocaust drama Zone of Interest was the frontrunner to win the Palme d’Or, but was pipped to the post by Triet’s film. Also in the competition were the likes of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses, Ken Loach’s The Old Oak and much more.

Last year Östlund took the Palme d’Or home for his modern satire Triangle of Sadness, a comedy-drama that took place on a yacht and told the story of a social order that is upended after a crash. With European talent and Hollywood icons, the film starred Harris Dickinson, Dolly De Leon, Woody Harrelson, Zlatko Burić and the late Charlbi Dean.

Take a look at the trailer for Anatomy of a Fall below.