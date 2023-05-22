Watch a new clip from Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’









A new clip for Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City has been released by Focus Features, showing Tom Hanks, Liev Schreiber, Tony Revolori and Hope Davis in action.

The clip shows Hanks, Schreiber and Davis’ characters discussing when they will be allowed to leave Asteroid City, a fictional town hosting a space convention when it is visited by aliens. Looking towards the line of troops protecting the city’s perimeter, the characters discuss their fate with familiar droll humour, whilst Anderson frames the moment with symmetrical cinematography and a pastel colour palette.

This collection of Hollywood stars makes up just one handful of the staggering cast for Asteroid City, with the movie also featuring the likes of Margot Robbie, Sophia Lillis, Maya Hawke, Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton and Edward Norton, among others.

Asteroid City will be making its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, featuring alongside other debutants, including Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, Martin Scorsese’s latest film Killers of the Flower Moon and Ken Loach’s The Old Oak.

Take a look at the brand-new clip from Wes Anderson’s upcoming movie below.

