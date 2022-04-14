Cannes 2022: 'Z' by Michel Hazanavicius to open the film festival









Z, the new film by Michel Hazanavicius, has been confirmed as the opener for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Hazanavicius’ latest movie was recently announced through a typically absurd trailer that we’ve come to expect from the Frenchman. The director has a strong history with the awards ceremony and was previously nominated for the prestigious ‘Palme d’Or’ in 2011.

The director missed out on the award in 2011 to eventual winner The Artist, although the film did win the Academy Award for Best Picture. His 2014 effort, The Search, also premiered at Cannes but wasn’t nominated for the reputable prize.

Interestingly, Z was originally scheduled to premiere at Sundance Festival in January. However, surging Covid-19 cases led to it being pulled from the Canadian event after in-person screenings were shelved.

Hazanavicius’ new film is a remake of the Japanese effort Don’t Cut by Shin’ichiro Ueda. It follows zombies breaking into the set of a low-budget horror film, and it’s left to the director, played by Romain Duris, to make sure that everything stays on track.

The motion picture also stars Bérénice Bejo, Grégory Gadebois, Jean-Pascal Zadi, Finnegan Oldfield, and Sébastien Chassagne.