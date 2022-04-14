Cannes 2022: New Ethan Coen film announced









There has been a lot of buzz surrounding this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival, especially since some industry insiders started circulating rumours that there was going to be a new film by an unnamed but respected and highly accomplished American filmmaker who had directed one of the greatest shows in the entire history of television.

When the news broke, many assumed that the rumours were about an upcoming David Lynch project that had been shot in secret. However, Lynch recently addressed those claims by clarifying that he has no new film in the lineup even though many fans are still holding onto the hope that they will get to see a brand new Lynchian masterpiece.

“I have no new film coming out,” Lynch said in an interview while talking about the rumoured secret project. “That’s a total rumour. So there you are. It is not happening. I don’t have a project. I have nothing at Cannes. It’s unfortunate. It got built up that people thought, ‘Oh, that’d be nice.’ But there is something new, but it’s not mine.”

While the news hasn’t been confirmed by Cannes yet, it has been revealed that a new project by Ethan Coen is on the way. Last year, Joel Coen released a solo directorial effort titled The Tragedy of Macbeth which was cited by many as one of the best films of the year. Now, Ethan Coen has also prepared a solo effort.

Titled Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind, Ethan Coen has returned to Cannes with a new documentary about the iconic American musician who was called “rock n’ roll’s first great wild man”. Often counted among the most influential pianists of the last century, Coen’s documentary will explore the life and career of a great music legend.