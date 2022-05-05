Cannes 2022: BFI names the films selected for 'Great8' lineup









Film fans around the world are extremely excited about the upcoming edition of the Cannes Film Festival which will feature new projects by pioneers such as Ken Loach, Claire Denis, David Cronenberg and many more. While those films are definitely the headliners, there’s also another great side to film festivals like Cannes.

These events provide new and emerging filmmakers with a chance to showcase their creations in front of the entire world. The BFI will conduct the fifth edition of one such program that highlights the efforts of burgeoning UK filmmakers by introducing them to distributors and festival programmers around the world.

Titled ‘Great8’, this program features eight works by UK artists and these films will be displayed in a showcase where distributors can decide whether they want to buy the projects during the Cannes Marché. Out of this year’s selection, Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun has already been selected for the Critics’ Week lineup while Mark Jenkin’s Enys Men is a part of the official Directors’ Fortnight competition.

In a statement, Neil Peplow – BFI director of industry and international affairs – explained how important the program is for emerging artist: “Great8 has established itself to become an excellent showcase that presents work from some of the UK’s most talented and diverse talent, each with a unique story to tell.”

Adding, “We have seen how films from previous Great8 line-ups have gone on to be successful with worldwide audiences, and are excited by the interest being shown by buyers, programmers and industry in this year’s line-up which includes two films featuring in key Cannes sidebar selections as well as sneak peeks from six titles nearing completion.”

Check out the films below.

New BFI films at Cannes 2022:

Aftersun (Charlotte Wells)

Birchanger Green (Moin Hussain)

Blue Jean (Georgia Oakley)

Enys Men (Mark Jenkin)

A Gaza Weekend (Basil Khalil)

Kensuke’s Kingdom (Kirk Hendry and Neil Boyle)

Scrapper (Charlotte Regan)

Sweet Sue (Leo Leigh)

