Campaign launched to fund life-saving treatment for musician Faye Fantarrow









At only 20 years old, Sunderland-born musician Faye Fantarrow has already had to fight cancer three times. The latest diagnosis is a rare life-threatening brain cancer and immediate funding is needed.

The lone treatment to fight this rare form is only available in California and costs £450,000. Thus, a fund-raising campaign has been kicked off and so far, Fantarrow has said that she is “overwhelmed” by the donations she has received.

Having previously worked with the Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart, the musician pledged £50,000 towards the procedure helping to get things off to a positive start for Fantarrow. Annie Lennox has since donated a further £10,000 and the total now sits at over £100,000.

Fantarrow has said: “I can’t believe after less than a week, you’ve raised 100k of my total. The love and gratitude I’m feeling right now is monumental. The way you’ve refused to give up on me is unbelievable. I want to give you all a big hug for every donation, every share, and every lovely message.”

Speaking about his Alan Hull award-winning musical protégé, Stewart also said: “I love you and your amazing creativity Faye, you are one of the great songwriter/artists of our time and we need you.” Fellow local musicians like Tom A. Smith have also lent their support.

Fantarrow is continuing to remain upbeat, stating: “Things were going well and then my body decided to throw me the curved ball of a glioma brain tumour into the mix, to spice things up a bit, but it’s the third time so it’s not my first rodeo.”

You can find out more and make a donation to the Fight for Faye JustGiving page by clicking here.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.