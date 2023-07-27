Bush Tetras – ‘They Live In My Head’ album review: an intriguing new sound at risk of becoming lost









Bush Tetras - 'They Live In My Head' 3.5

The latest offering from Bush Tetras, They Live In My Head, marks only the band’s third album since their formation in 1979. The record showcases the culmination of their new sound, which they have honed over the years, remaining commanding, genre-defying, and outspoken about important topics. However, confidence could fall a little short, and a little refinement could elevate it to even greater heights, ironing out any rough edges that may hinder its intentions.

The process that resulted in They Live In My Head wasn’t necessarily an easy one. In the months leading up to the band’s drummer Dee Pop’s untimely passing in 2021, the trio had already embarked on creating the new album. Despite the need for recalibration that followed, Pat Place and Cynthia Sley displayed passionate resolve to honour their late bandmate’s legacy by completing the project they had set in motion. With the support of Steve Shelley from Sonic Youth, who not only took on the role of producer but also contributed his drumming expertise, they channelled their determination into crafting a fitting tribute to their departed comrade.

The result is something that immediately feels urgent but natural – They Live In My Head commands attention from the first beats of charged punk-rock anthem ‘Bird On A Wire’. The song intriguingly balances an air of self-assurance with lyrics delving into doubt and insecurity – a captivating juxtaposition that holds a certain allure. Life’s inherent dichotomies can indeed be perplexing and frustrating, yet it is this very complexity that adds depth and resonance to the music, making it all the more captivating and relatable.

The album’s standout tracks are those that ignite an irresistible urge to dance. Among them, ‘Things I Put Together’ and ‘So Strange’ stand out with their blends of slow yet commanding beats, complemented by Sley’s edgy vocals. Transporting you back to the vibrant punk rock scenes of the 1980s, the song undoubtedly seizes the moment with promises of a nostalgic experience.

Venturing into a Lou Reed-esque time capsule, the title track ‘They Live In My Head’ serves as a lyrically psychedelic and rhythmically subdued gem amid the album’s boisterous offerings. Capturing the essence of feeling bound to someone, it evokes a sense of disjointed emotions that ebb and flow, reflecting the highs and lows that come hand in hand with such a connection. It’s “about people living in your head rent-free and how life is not all it seems,” the band says. “Not quite a ballad, with its wild fast choruses, kind of like falling off a cliff.”

However, it’s easy to get lost in the album’s twists and turns and be uncertain about how to approach many of its songs as a listener. Bush Tetras, in their prime, were pioneers of a burgeoning moment, and there are traces of this avant-gardist, innovative appeal throughout They Live In My Head, but it becomes at times to difficult to grasp meaning within much of its fast-paced grooves.

‘I Am Not A Member’, for instance, exemplifies the band’s talents, reflecting their unmatched DIY, self-taught approach. Yet, amid the swirling smoke clouds of post-punk, the album’s overall attempt at revealing a new, unique sound becomes at risk of getting overshadowed. The legacy they were a part of is indisputable, and the masterful drumming contributed by Shelley adds an endearing foundation to an already dynamic musical arrangement. However, a touch more refining could elevate certain aspects and prevent it from falling somewhat flat.