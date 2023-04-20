Bully unveils new single ‘Hard To Love’









Nashville rocker Bully has shared a new single, ‘Hard to Love’. The new offering is the latest track to be lifted from Alicia Bognanno’s forthcoming album Lucky For You, following previous singles ‘Days Move Slow’ and ‘Lose You’ featuring Soccer Mommy. Lucky For You is out on June 2nd via Sub Pop.

‘Hard to Love’ arrives alongside a music video directed by and starring Bognanno. Of the new release, the songwriter said: “Growing up never fitting into society’s constructed gender stereotypes and expectations, I often felt as though different equals bad or wrong. I was confused about my place in the world, not fully identifying with any one particular gender or sexuality.”

“I was ashamed, and I blamed myself,” Bognanno added. “Though I’m still in the process of understanding and accepting my identity, I’m glad to be surrounded by people who love and accept me for who I am regardless of the clothes I wear and the labels others use to define me.”

Bully is set to hit the road in support of her new album. Bognanno will head over to the UK later this spring to appear at Live At Leeds in The Park, performing alongside Cavetown, The Big Moon, Black Honey and more. Alicia will then return to the US to support Pixies and Franz Ferdinand before heading off on a North American tour throughout August and September.

