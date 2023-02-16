Bully and Soccer Mommy team up for new single ‘Lose You’









Bully - 'Lose You' ft. Soccer Mommy 4.5

American singer-songwriter Alicia Bognanno, better known as Bully, is gearing up for a brand new album set to be released later this year. To preview the new LP, Bully has shared the first taste of the upcoming album with the new single, ‘Lose You’.

Featuring fellow fuzz-rocker Sophie Allison, AKA Soccer Mommy, ‘Lose You’ is one of those tracks that is filled to the brim with pop hooks and crunchy guitar riffs. As Bully and Soccer Mommy trade harmonies, the banging backing track that supports them continuously ebbs and flows through different dynamics. The sound is always ecstatic, especially when a trippy guitar solo bubbles up from the ether.

“When ‘Lose You’ came about it was the first time I’ve considered having someone else sing on a Bully song,” Bognanno explained in a statement. “I love Sophie’s voice and have always admired everything she does so to me it was a no brainer. Watching her soar out of the Nashville scene and dominate indie music world wide has been a joy. Writing ‘Lose You’ was a way for me to work through the pain and reality of impermanence. It doesn’t make it any easier but reflection is often followed by growth and to me that’s what life is all about.”

‘Lose You’ is the first notable release from either artist since Soccer Mommy released her third studio album, Sometimes, Forever, earlier last year. As it stands, apart from that album’s killer single ‘Shotgun’, this is probably the best song that has come from either artist in quite some time. It’s getting me interested in doing my journalistic do-diligence and going deep on the Bully discography, that’s for sure. After all, I am a sucker for a great rock song, and I can confidently say that this is a great rock song.

Unfortunately, we’re all going to have to wait a while longer to hear what Bully is working on for a full-length album later this year. In the meantime, the good news is that there are four LPs in the Bully discography to dive into while we’re all waiting around for the newest release. I’m off to go exploring, and hopefully sometime soon, I’ll be caught up enough to appreciate whatever Alicia Bognanno has in store. Until then, I’ll keep myself busy by listening to ‘Lose You’ a couple hundred times.

Check out the visualiser for ‘Lose You’ down below.