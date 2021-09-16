Bryce Dallas Howard to helm 'Flight Of The Navigator' remake







As nostalgia continues to be a marketable commodity, Disney has found a director for its remake of the 1986 cult sci-fi film Flight Of The Navigator, with Bryce Dallas Howard, known for her roles in Jurassic World and The Help, attached to direct and produce.

Based directly on the original film directed by Randal Kleiser, the 1986 science fiction adventure starred Joey Cramer as David Freeman, a young boy who is abducted by a UFO and reappears eight years later with no memories of the past. Once NASA gets involved, the story takes a wild twist as a connection is drawn between the boy and a UFO all whilst the child is trying to reconnect with his family and solve the mystery for himself. Onboard the spacecraft is a whole host of alien pests as well as a computer hub nicknamed Max, voiced by Paul Reubens of Pee-Wee fame.

Buying the rights for the original film, Disney had originally tried to get Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow on board as well as Derek Connolly to pen the script before choosing Bryce Dallas Howard. Due to premiere on Disney+ and feature an all-new female lead, this won’t be Dallas Howard’s first trip in directing, having made several short films, as well as helming two episodes of Star Wars’ The Mandalorian as well as one instalment of the upcoming Book of Boba Fett.

Meanwhile, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to bookend the brand new trilogy, featuring the likes of Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady riding across snowy mountaintops and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearin being chased by a pack of dinosaurs. Such was shown at Universal’s presentation at CinemaCon where they outlined their slate until March 2022, whilst providing a surprising sneak peek into their summer releases.

Jurassic World: Dominion is due for release on 10 June 2022.

