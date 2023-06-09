Bryan Cranston remembers ‘Breaking Bad’ crew member being fired for “inexcusable behaviour”









In a recent interview, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston opened up about one of the more uncomfortable moments he experienced on the hit show.

Speaking with GQ, before the release of the upcoming Wes Anderson-directed movie Asteroid City in which the actor stars, Cranston recalled the moment a crew member was fired for what he deemed “inexcusable behaviour”.

“He was incredibly inappropriate and inebriated, and he made a lot of people on our show feel very uncomfortable,” the star recalled to the publication. “And when I went in to talk to my producer about it and said, ‘We’ve got to let him go. We’ve got to fire him. It’s inexcusable behaviour,’ he said, ‘It’s already done.'”

The interview was part of a large profile piece sharing the actor’s career story so far. Within the article were quotes from co-stars Bob Odenkirk and Asteroid City alumni Scarlett Johansson.

“I always assumed he might be a self-aggrandising, actor-y actor, but he’s the complete opposite of that,” the Black Widow actor noted. “He comes across as reserved and almost shy in person, completely unassuming – like he isn’t quite sure how he got there. And then the minute he’s performing, all of that humility melts away.”

Cranston will appear in the highly anticipated alongside Johansson and a ream of impressive co-stars, including Tom Hanks, Maya Hawke, Adrien Brody and Margot Robbie.

Watch the trailer for Asteroid City below.