A Wes Anderson ‘Asteroid City’ exhibition is coming to London









Wes Anderson has returned to the world of cinema with one of the most anticipated projects of the year, a brand new sci-fi comedy called Asteroid City. Starring the likes of Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks, it already promises to be among the most whimsical films Anderson has ever made.

During a recent conversation with AP, Anderson opened up about the new film, which premiered at Cannes: “Ultimately, every time I make a movie, I’m just trying to figure out what I want to do and then figure out how to make it such that we do what I want. It’s usually an emotional choice, and it’s usually quite mysterious to me how [we end up with what we end up].”

The filmmaker added: “The most improvisation aspect of making a movie to me is writing it. I have a tendency to obsess over the stage directions, which are not in the movie.”

When asked about the apocalyptic elements of the film, Anderson said: “The apocalyptic stuff was all there. There probably were no aliens, but there certainly was a strong interest in them. There certainly were atom bombs going off. And there had just been, I think we can say the worst war in the history of mankind.”

He continued: “There’s a certain point where I remember saying to Roman [Coppola]: ‘I think not only is one of these men suffering some kind of post-traumatic stress that he’s totally unaware of, but he’s sharing it with his family in a way that’s going to end up with Woodstock.’ But also: They should all be armed. So everybody’s got a pistol.”

If you’re a fan of Wes Anderson who wants to get a taste of the unique cinematic universe the director has created, you’re in luck. Between June 17th and July 7th, you can check out the Asteroid City exhibition that’s coming to London.

The official website reads: “Curated and presented by 180 Studios and Universal Pictures, the exhibition features original sets, props, costumes and artwork that capture Anderson’s signature style, visuals and sounds, as well as provide an opportunity to dine out at the film’s iconic 1950s diner, which will be recreated onsite.”

Watch the trailer below.