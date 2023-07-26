Bryan Cranston gives powerful speech at SAG-AFTRA rally









Hollywood actors in their thousands went on strike from midnight on Tuesday, July 25th, in one of the first industry-wide walkouts in 63 years after negotiations with major Hollywood studios failed.

At a SAG-AFTRA strike rally held in Times Square on Tuesday, the Breaking Bad actor took aim at Disney chief executive officer Bob Iger.

In his compelling speech, Cranston took to the stage of the ‘Rock the City for a Fair Contract’ rally to say: “We’ve got a message for Mr. Iger.”

He explained that Iger was looking at the situation through a “different lens” than the strikers. “We don’t expect you to understand who we are. But we ask you to hear us and, beyond that, to listen to us when we tell you we will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots.”

In addition to addressing the worrying introduction of AI, Cranston said: “We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living. And lastly, and most importantly, we will not allow you to take away our dignity. We are union through and through, all the way to the end.”

He was one of many stars who voiced their concerns to the crowd of hundreds of union supporters and SAG-AFTRA members. Also in attendance were Jessica Chastain, Corey Stoll, Steve Buscemi, Chloë Grace Moretz, Wendell Pierce, and more.

Check out the speech below.

See more Bryan Cranston delivers a speech at the NYC SAG-AFTRA strike rally.



“We will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots. We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living. We will not allow you to take our dignity.” pic.twitter.com/aReUxk7SVo — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 25, 2023