Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney to star in new Jon S. Baird film









It has been reported that Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney are to star in Everything’s Going to Be Great, the forthcoming movie from Scottish filmmaker Jon S. Baird. The flick will also star The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Avatar: The Way of Water‘s Jack Champion. Principal photography is due to begin today in Toronto.

Cranston is famous for his work in the hit sitcom Malcolm in the Middle and the Breaking Bad universe. Janney has starred in I, Tonya, West Wing, and Mom, over her career. This year, Baird directed Tetris, the biographical drama about Henk Rogers, the man who took Tetris to America during The Cold War. The director is also the mind behind Stan and Ollie, the Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly-starring comedy based on the later years of the double act Laurel and Hardy.

Representatives of Baird’s new movie told Variety: “Everything Is Going to Be Great is a valentine to big dreamers whose dreams won’t necessarily come true. It’s about individuality vs. conformity, fantasy vs. reality; but mostly, it’s about family. As the Smart family move from one state to the next, they cope with loss and struggle with identity, all while performing in regional theatre”.