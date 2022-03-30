Bruce Willis announces his retirement following diagnosis









Bruce Willis’ family have announced that the actor is set to retire from the profession after he was recently diagnosed with aphasia.

The brain condition affects a sufferer’s ability to communicate, both in terms of the ability to speak and write, and the ability to understand verbal and written language.

Typically, the condition occurs suddenly after brain trauma or a stroke. Neither have been reported in Willis’ case, however, details remain sparse at present.

The sad news was announced in a statement posted by Rumer Willis which read: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

Continuing: “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the Instagram post reads.

Concluding: “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

The star is currently involved in nine up and coming productions at various stages of development and it is currently unclear how these will be affected.

More news is expected on his retirement in the coming days and we will keep you updated.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.