Bruce Springsteen to release new album this year









Jann Wenner has revealed that Bruce Springsteen is set to release a brand new album. The Rolling Stone magazine founder discussed the new release during an interview with Billboard about his forthcoming memoir, the imaginatively titled Like A Rolling Stone.

During the interview, Wenner was asked to give his opinion on the current state of pop and hip-hop. I think it’s fair to say he isn’t all that impressed: “There’s a lot of good stuff, and there’s a lot of trash and trivial stuff,” he began. “Honestly, I don’t think it’s as good as [rock ’n’ roll]. I don’t think the singing is good, and I don’t think the arranging is good.”

Wenner continued: “Historically, it’s another turn in the cycle. Whether rock ‘n’ roll is going to come back – possibly not, because the sound is so different, and the circumstances are different. But I’m kind of stuck with the music I liked when I was young. Give me the Stones.”

One of the albums he’s particularly enjoying at the moment is the “new Bruce [Springsteen] record coming out this fall, which is stunning. I’m listening to that.” Springsteen’s last album was 2020’s Letter To You. Back in July, the singer-songwriter announced a world tour with the E Street Band for 2023, though he hadn’t revealed details of the album at that time.

In other Bruce news, manager John Landau recently issued a statement regarding the backlash against the musician’s high ticket prices. The gigs in question – Springsteen’s first with the full E Street Band since 2017 – are part of an extensive world tour set to kick off in the US in February. After wrapping up his North American leg in April, The Boss will then head over to Europe.

.