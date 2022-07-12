Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band confirm new 2023 tour









Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will officially be hitting the road next year. The legendary singer and his equally legendary band have announced a series of North American tour dates for 2023 that will them across America over the course of three months.

The new tour will be the first live shows that Springsteen has played with the E Street Band since February of 2017. It will also be the first time that the group will have toured America since September of 2016, a full six-and-a-half-year gap between their final US concert and the start of this new tour.

The tour will begin in Tampa, Florida, on February 1st and will wind its way across most of the major US markets, including Atlanta, Austin, Buffalo, Boston, Brooklyn, Denver, and Washington D.C. Since this is a Bruce Springsteen tour, it’s no surprise to see that the end date is in Newark, New Jersey, less than an hour’s drive from Springsteen’s old home base of Asbury Park, New Jersey.

After the US leg of the tour, the E Street Band will depart to Europe for a series of concerts across Spain, Italy, Ireland, France, Germany, and Sweden among other countries. Oddly enough, there are no British concert dates currently on the books for 2023, but that could change in the near future.

Springsteen has kept busy in the time between tours. There were his Springsteen on Broadway shows that ran from October 2017 to September 2021, totalling 267 shows across half a decade. During that time, Springsteen also found the time to record two albums. The first was 2019’s Western Stars, which was recorded without the E Street Band, and the second was 2020’s Letter to You, which was recorded with the E Street Band.

There was also the autobiography Born to Run back in 2016; the collaborations with Bleachers, John Mellencamp, and The Killers; the podcast he did with former President Barack Obama; and the sale of his entire catalogue to Sony Music for a cool half a billion dollars. The point is: Springsteen has been pretty busy for a guy who has technically been off the road for a few years.

Check out the full list of North American concert dates for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 tour down below.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2023 tour dates:

02/01 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

02/05 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

02/07 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

02/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

02/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

03/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

03/09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

03/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

03/14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

03/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

04/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena

04/09 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

04/11 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

04/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

04/28 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

05/05 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

05/07 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

05/13 – Paris, France @ La Défense Arena

05/18 – Ferrara, Italy @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani

05/21 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

05/25 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena

06/11 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands @ Megaland

06/13 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Stadion Letzigrund

06/21 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel Arena

06/24 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi

06/26 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi

06/30 – Oslo, Norway @ Voldsløkka

07/11 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken

07/13 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken

07/15 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion

07/18 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadion

07/23 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

07/25 – Monza, Italy @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza