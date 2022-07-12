Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band confirm new 2023 tour

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will officially be hitting the road next year. The legendary singer and his equally legendary band have announced a series of North American tour dates for 2023 that will them across America over the course of three months.
The new tour will be the first live shows that Springsteen has played with the E Street Band since February of 2017. It will also be the first time that the group will have toured America since September of 2016, a full six-and-a-half-year gap between their final US concert and the start of this new tour.
The tour will begin in Tampa, Florida, on February 1st and will wind its way across most of the major US markets, including Atlanta, Austin, Buffalo, Boston, Brooklyn, Denver, and Washington D.C. Since this is a Bruce Springsteen tour, it’s no surprise to see that the end date is in Newark, New Jersey, less than an hour’s drive from Springsteen’s old home base of Asbury Park, New Jersey.
After the US leg of the tour, the E Street Band will depart to Europe for a series of concerts across Spain, Italy, Ireland, France, Germany, and Sweden among other countries. Oddly enough, there are no British concert dates currently on the books for 2023, but that could change in the near future.
Springsteen has kept busy in the time between tours. There were his Springsteen on Broadway shows that ran from October 2017 to September 2021, totalling 267 shows across half a decade. During that time, Springsteen also found the time to record two albums. The first was 2019’s Western Stars, which was recorded without the E Street Band, and the second was 2020’s Letter to You, which was recorded with the E Street Band.
There was also the autobiography Born to Run back in 2016; the collaborations with Bleachers, John Mellencamp, and The Killers; the podcast he did with former President Barack Obama; and the sale of his entire catalogue to Sony Music for a cool half a billion dollars. The point is: Springsteen has been pretty busy for a guy who has technically been off the road for a few years.
Check out the full list of North American concert dates for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 tour down below.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2023 tour dates:
- 02/01 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
- 02/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
- 02/05 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
- 02/07 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
- 02/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
- 02/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
- 02/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
- 02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
- 02/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
- 02/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
- 02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
- 03/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
- 03/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
- 03/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
- 03/09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
- 03/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
- 03/14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
- 03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
- 03/18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
- 03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
- 03/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
- 03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
- 03/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
- 03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
- 04/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- 04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
- 04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- 04/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena
- 04/09 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
- 04/11 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
- 04/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
- 04/28 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic
- 05/05 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena
- 05/07 – Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena
- 05/13 – Paris, France @ La Défense Arena
- 05/18 – Ferrara, Italy @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani
- 05/21 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
- 05/25 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena
- 06/11 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands @ Megaland
- 06/13 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Stadion Letzigrund
- 06/21 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel Arena
- 06/24 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi
- 06/26 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi
- 06/30 – Oslo, Norway @ Voldsløkka
- 07/11 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken
- 07/13 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken
- 07/15 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion
- 07/18 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadion
- 07/23 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
- 07/25 – Monza, Italy @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza