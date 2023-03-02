







Bruce Springsteen - 'The Wild, The Innocent, and The E Street Shuffle' 4

Since nobody was going to make his legend for him, it was up to Bruce Springsteen to do it himself. The iconic New Jersey poet laureate wasn’t exactly iconic in 1973. In fact, unless you lived on the east coast of the United States or had a particularly powerful AM radio, you probably had no idea who Springsteen was. But if you frequented some of the small clubs along the eastern seaboard, tuned into progressive rock stations late at night, or were on the lookout for the next Bob Dylan, then Springsteen was already a saviour in waiting.

Springsteen had already released his debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J., earlier in 1973. In order to bring his mix of rock, soul, and folk to life, Springsteen assembled the first version of what would become the E Street Band. Although Springsteen performed most of the instruments on the relatively stripped-down LP, the most important cast of characters contributed to the fuller arrangements: bassist Gary Tallent, keyboardist David Sancious, drummer Vini ‘Mad Dog’ Lopez, and saxophonist Clarence Clemons.

For his first series of tours as a solo artist, Springsteen brought along organist Danny Federici to round out the ensemble. This was the band that he brought into the studio for his follow-up, The Wild, The Innocent, and The E Street Shuffle. Instead of emphasising his singer-songwriter side as he did on his debut album, Springsteen decided to flesh out his sound and kickstart his own myth with The E Street Shuffle. His verbose lyrical style remained intact, but Springsteen and The E Street Band were aiming for something broader and more cinematic for their second studio album.

The frenetic pace of the album comes right out of the gate on ‘The E Street Shuffle’. Much in the same way that ‘Tenth Avenue Freeze Out’ would detail the band’s (somewhat made-up) origin story two years later, ‘The E Street Shuffle’ brings you right into Springsteen’s world, rounded out by characters who either dance or scuffle as the summer heat beats down. Sancious and Clemons add a potent R&B edge to the sound, with their clavinet and horn mix edging Springsteen closer to the Motown sound than he would ever get.

Slowing things down after the blistering glee of ‘The E Street Shuffle’, Springsteen keeps his Jersey-centric persona going by taking the listener back to Asbury Park. Lopez alternates between half-time and common time during the chorus. It gives the song a woozy and dream-like feel that’s complemented by Federici’s accordion. At the centre of the track is Springsteen unspooling an observational tale about all the people you could see from the top of a Ferris wheel in Asbury Park: greasers, stoners, homeless people, and factory girls just waiting to get swept off their feet. ‘4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)’ is Springsteen at his most romantic, idolising his hometown just before he decided that he needed to escape from it.

One of Springsteen’s most underrated traits is his mastery of the guitar. For The E Street Shuffle, there’s no Little Steven or Nils Lofgren to take the lead. It’s all Springsteen, and his stinging lead guitar attack can best be heard on the intro to ‘Kitty’s Back’. Starting off as a slow-burning hard rock track, Springsteen lights up the fretboard with impassioned squeals, not unlike the kinds of tones that Neil Young got out of his guitars. But Springsteen can’t help himself from taking ‘Kitty’s Back’ through a plethora of speeds and styles, creating a sense of whiplash between street-corner jazz, dirty soul, and shuffling rock music. The E Street Band aren’t quite turning on a dime like their next incarnation would on Born to Run, but the twists and turns that make up ‘Kitty’s Back’ are as mind-bending and jazzy as the group would ever get.

(Credits: Far Out / YouTube)

Bringing back the carnival atmosphere of ‘4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)’, ‘Wild Billy’s Circus Story’ almost acts as a reprise. While he was fine-tuning his storytelling skills, Springsteen was still biting off more than he could chew in the early days. ‘Wild Billy’s Circus Story’ finds Springsteen jumping at the chance to detail as many characters as possible without really saying much of anything. If nothing else, ‘Circus Story’ does include a bit of foreshadowing with its final line: “All aboard, Nebraska’s our next stop.” Springsteen would get to Nebraska for another decade, but the sombre tone of ‘Circus Story’ helps set the stage.

For side two of The E Street Shuffle, Springsteen and The E Street Band stretch out to extended lengths. It’s not loose jamming or finely-crafted progressive rock compositions, but somewhere in between. ‘Incident on 57th Street’ lays the foundation for what Springsteen would explore on songs like ‘Jungleland’ and ‘Darkness on the Edge of Town’: street life, with all the excitement and drama of a classic Hollywood film. The blend of Shakespeare and West Side Story is pure Springsteen, even if he would get less obvious in his inspiration on future tracks.

There’s no time to rest once the final twinkling piano notes of ‘Incident on 57th Street’ end because the listener gets immediately thrust into one of Springsteen’s greatest songs, ‘Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)’. It had taken him two albums to do it, but Springsteen had finally found his voice on ‘Rosalita’. With multiple parts and a storyline for the ages, Springsteen spits out the song’s lyrics with ferocious energy and palpable excitement. Making himself the hero of his own modern fairytale, Springsteen wraps every iconic part of his image into one song: he’s just a man with a flat tire in the swamps of Jersey looking to escape, and you can come with him if you’re willing. You better, because the record company just gave him a big advance.

More than any other song in his pre-Born to Run catalogue, ‘Rosalita’ is the iconic harbinger of things to come for Springsteen and the E Street Band. Clemons gets to trot out his impassioned sax playing, and the explosive harmonies in the chorus were just waiting for Little Steven to step in and sing them. Springsteen was getting ahead of himself a bit on ‘Rosalita’, but you can’t blame him for dreaming and aiming high. Had you heard The E Street Band tear the roof off of a venue by playing ‘Rosalita’ back in the day, it was probably impossible to ignore the fact that Springsteen was going to be huge.

Since no song could match the giddy triumph of ‘Rosalita’, Springsteen tries his hand at one of his first real epics to close out The E Street Shuffle. Unfortunately, ‘New York Serenade’ isn’t quite up to the levels of ‘Jungleland’ or ‘Drive All Night’. Sancious gets to show off on the lovely and occasionally frightening piano intro. Still, Springsteen has clearly stretched himself and his band beyond their collective means as the ten-minute track unfurls. It’s possible to get swept up in the grandeur of ‘New York Serenade’, but it’s equally possible to get bored as the song continues on and on without ever seeming to get to its conclusion.

It was clear that Springsteen was ready to make the leap into the rock and roll stratosphere on The Wild, The Innocent, and The E Street Shuffle. The trouble was that it wasn’t quite a time for him to make that leap. He didn’t quite have the right songs or the right band, or the right level of stardom to justify his epic scope at the time. Springsteen needed just a little bit more desperation to craft what would become his breakthrough masterpiece, Born to Run. When placed against an album like that, The Wild, The Innocent, and The E Street Shuffle inevitably feels like a practice run.

But what a crazy run it is. Placing all the elements of what would make Springsteen an iconic rock star in one place for the first time, The Wild, The Innocent, and The E Street Shuffle remains an engrossing look at what was to come for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. Although it’s more innocent than wild, The E Street Shuffle feels like a fully justified reach from a man who takes it upon himself to write his name into the history books.