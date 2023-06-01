Bruce Springsteen helped by band after falling on stage









American rock legend Bruce Springsteen is currently on tour, although he took a little tumble at his recent show in Amsterdam.

The singer, who rose to prominence in the 1970s, found widespread acclaim with his third studio album, Born to Run, released in 1975. He subsequently shared popular albums like Darkness on the Edge of Town, The River and Born in the U.S.A, making him one of the most successful artists of his generation.

Most recently, he released his 21st studio album, Only The Strong Survive, which contains a variety of soul covers, including The Commodores’ ‘Nightshift’ and Frank Wilson’s ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’.

Since its release, Springsteen, now 73, has embarked on a world tour, and he’s currently making his way around Europe. This past month, he has stopped off in places such as Ireland, France, Italy and The Netherlands, with the latter acting as the sight of his minor fall.

While performing ‘Ghosts’ at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijiff Arena with his E Street Band, Springsteen attempted to climb some stairs on the stage, only to tumble and lay flat on his back. Luckily, some of his bandmates came to his aid to help him, with Springsteen seemingly smiling about the incident before shouting, “Goodnight, everybody!”

Springsteen’s tour will continue through June before he hits the United States in August for a massive homecoming tour.

Watch the clip below.

See more Thank goodness nothing happened to Bruce Springsteen when he fell on stage last night🇳🇱 – May 27, 2023#brucespringsteen #Springsteen pic.twitter.com/VqIf0gbuhk — HellesBruceCorner (@JustMyBSCorner) May 28, 2023