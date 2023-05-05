Bruce Springsteen sings ‘My Hometown’ with drinkers at Irish pub









Ahead of his three sold-out shows with the E Street Band at the RDS Arena in Dublin, Bruce Springsteen sang ‘My Hometown’ at a pub in Ireland with locals.

While in Ireland, Springsteen attended The Burrow in Rathangan, Co. Kildare, the town where his ancestral roots originate. As he was in the land of his ancestors, Springsteen fittingly led the rest of the drinkers in the pub through a capella version of ‘My Hometown’, which originally appeared on his 1984 album Born In The USA.

During his stay in Ireland, Springsteen also visited The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan at his Dublin home. MacGowan’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, shared an image of the pair on social media alongside the caption: “What an amazing honour and a beautiful experience to get a visit from The Boss. Such a truly wonderful man and a total genius!”

Irish musician Michael Cronin, who fronts Cronin, was also in attendance. He said Springsteen and MacGowan enjoyed “great chats about songwriting, children, health, diet, Irish, his Irish roots.”

Last week, former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, joined Springsteen on stage in Barcelona to perform a rendition of his ‘Glory Days’ and play the tambourine. His tour rolls into London this summer for two BST Hyde Park shows in London on July 6th and 8th. Springsteen recently revealed The Chicks will support him at both concerts.

