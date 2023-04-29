Bruce Springsteen joined by Michelle Obama to perform ‘Glory Days’









Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama’ joined Bruce Springsteen on stage in Barcelona last night (April 28th) to perform a rendition of his Born in the U.S.A. track ‘Glory Days’. Obama sang and played the tambourine with Springsteen, his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, and the E Street Band’s Patti Scialfa.

The night before the concert, Springsteen, Scialfa, Capshaw and her husband, Michelle Obama and her husband, former President of the United States, Barack, and director Steven Spielberg had shared a dinner together in the Catalonian city.

The Obamas share a special relationship with Springsteen, which goes back as far as 2008 when the ex-world leader first ran for the United States presidency. Springsteen played at a number of Obama’s first campaign rallies and also played at his inauguration after he won the White House. Barack Obama’s official 2012 re-election campaign song was also written by The Boss.

Springsteen has recently announced the support acts for his BST Hyde Park shows in London this summer on July 6th and 8th. The first date will see The Chicks and Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls play with Springsteen, while day two sees The Chicks playing once more, also joined by James Bay.

See more Michelle Obama dancing at tonight’s Springsteen concert in Barcelona pic.twitter.com/en0G74x16d — SpringsteenPitQ (@SpringsteenPit) April 28, 2023