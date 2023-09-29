Bruce Springsteen shares new song ‘Addicted To Romance’









Bruce Springsteen has unveiled his new single ‘Addicted To Love’. The collaboration with The National’s Bryce Dessner appears on the soundtrack of Rebecca Miller’s new film She Came To Me.

The upcoming motion picture premiered earlier this year at the Berlin International Film Festival ahead of its cinematic release on October 6th. She Came To Me stars Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway, and Marisa Tomei. In the film, Dinklage plays a composer called Stephen, who is locked in a stale marriage with Hathaway’s character Patricia. Additionally, he’s suffering from writer’s block, but a one-night stand provides the inspiration needed to get his creative spark back.

Springsteen’s original song that he contributed to She Came To Me was penned alongside his wife wife Patti Scialfa. Explaining how the opportunity arose for Springsteen to record a track for the film, Miller previously said: “I really love Bruce’s music. For the end of ‘She Came to Me,’ we wanted an original song. I had a secret wish it might be Bruce, but I was reluctant to ask because I felt it was so unlikely, and frankly I was a bit shy.”

She continued: “Bryce Dessner encouraged me to ask — he was sure Bruce would love the film, so I approached him. Bruce and [his wife Patti Scialfa] ended up watching the film, and, to my delight, they both loved it! Bruce said he’d take a few days to see if anything came to him for a song. Miraculously, ‘Addicted to Romance’ was the result. He says he was inspired by the film, which is a great honor for me.”

Meanwhile, Dessner said in a social media post of the song: “I got to fulfil a lifelong dream in collaborating with Bruce Springsteen on a song for the soundtrack of Rebecca Miller’s new film She Came to Me. Writing this soundtrack was one of the most rewarding and creative experiences I have had, and I was so honoured to help produce and orchestrate Bruce’s song ‘Addicted to Romance’ for the movie.”

‘Addicted To Romance’ arrives days after Springsteen revealed he was postponing all of his shows for the remainder of the year while he recovers from peptic ulcer disease.

A statement issued on his behalf reads: “Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice. With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.”

Listen to ‘Addicted To Romance’ below.