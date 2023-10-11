Bruce Springsteen provides health update following tour cancellation









Bruce Springsteen has updated fans on his medical condition after he was forced to postpone the rest of his tour dates in 2023 due to peptic ulcer disease.

Last month, a statement issued on his behalf read: “Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice. With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.”

Springsteen personally added: “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

While the musician plans to reschedule the dates for 2024, he is yet to recover from peptic ulcer disease. During an episode of SiriusXM’s From My Home To Yours, broadcast on October 10th, the singer-songwriter introduced himself to listeners by saying, “Your favourite rock star with a bitch of a bellyache”.

Later in the broadcast, Springsteen said: “Let me take a moment and thank my fans affected by our postponed shows for their understanding. I am deeply sorry but this belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at it, has been a monster and is still unfortunately rocking my internal world.”

His new comments arrives shortly after E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt reassured fans about Springsteen’s condition.

When one fan sent their “best wishes” to the recovering musician on Twitter, Van Zandt responded with a short and positive health update about his band’s leader, posting: “He’s much better thank you Jo.”

According to Bupa, peptic ulcers, also known as stomach or gastric ulcers, can be caused when the protective lining of the GI tract (the mucosa) is damaged or inflamed. The GI tract consists of your oesophagus, stomach and intestines and is where you break down and absorb food.

Normally, the GI tract lining protects it from the stomach acid that helps you digest food. However, if the amount of acid increases or the lining is weakened, the acid can damage your GI tract. This can then cause a peptic ulcer.

Although there is no set recovery time for peptic ulcers, the condition typically heals within a few months of treatment. However, this recuperation period is dependent on what caused the ulcers.