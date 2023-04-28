Bruce Springsteen picks the one album that defines his legacy









In a new interview, Bruce Springsteen has explained why he wants Nebraska to be the album that defines his legacy.

Springsteen was speaking to Jim Axelrod on CBS Sunday Morning. The episode airs at 9:00am on April 30th on the CBS Television Network and is also available to stream on Paramount+. In their conversation, the musician recalled making the album in solitude in a farmhouse in Colts Neck, New Jersey, and explained it was made to “remind myself of who I am”.

“If I had to pick out one album and say, ‘This is going to represent you 50 years from now,’ I’d pick Nebraska,” Springsteen told Axelrod. He elaborated: “I think in your 20s, a lot of things work for you. But in your 30s, your 30s is where you be – where you start to become an adult. And suddenly I looked around and said, ‘Where is everything? Where is my home? Where is my partner? Where are the sons and daughters that I thought I might have someday?’”

The singer added: “I realised none of those things are there, none of them. … So I said, ‘OK, the first thing I’ve gotta do as soon as I get home is remind myself of who I am and where I came from … and what I want to do … And where I’m going.’”

In other Springsteen news, last month he was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Biden at The White House. “Bruce, some people are just born to run, man,” Biden said during the ceremony. Other National Medal of Arts recipients included Gladys Knight, Jose Feliciano, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, artist Judith Francisca Baca, radio station owner Fred Eychaner, Mindy Kaling, the International Association Of Blacks In Dance, the Billie Holiday Theatre, and painter Antonio Martorell Cardona.

Watch the teaser trailer from Springsteen’s appearance on CBS Sunday Morning below.

