President Biden awards Bruce Springsteen with the National Medal of Arts









President Biden has awarded Bruce Springsteen the National Medal of Arts. This year’s event at the White House East Room, where Biden also presented the National Humanities Medal, was for the award’s 2021 recipients, as that year’s ceremony was cancelled due to Covid-19.

“Bruce, some people are just born to run, man,” Biden said during the ceremony, awarding the singer-songwriter the US government’s highest arts award.

Other 2021 National Medal of Arts recipients include Gladys Knight, Jose Feliciano, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, artist Judith Francisca Baca, radio station owner Fred Eychaner, Mindy Kaling, the International Association Of Blacks In Dance, the Billie Holiday Theatre, and painter Antonio Martorell Cardona.

The award comes shortly after Springsteen announced a string of rescheduled tour dates for his postponed performances in Columbus, Uncasville, and Albany. You can watch Springsteen receiving the National Medal of Arts below.