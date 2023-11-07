Bruce Springsteen joins John Mellencamp for surprise duet in New York

Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance at the David Geffen Hall in New York on November 6th to perform with John Mellencamp at the ‘Stand Up For Heroes’ event.

Although Springsteen typically shows his face at the annual fundraiser, he wasn’t scheduled to appear in 2023 due to touring commitments. However, in September, ‘The Boss’ was forced to postpone his planned dates due to a struggle with peptic ulcer disease, which freed up his calendar and allowed him to delight the New York crowd.

During the show, Mellencamp, who was billed as the headliner, introduced Springsteen to the audience. The duo delighted the David Geffen Hall with a rendition of their duet ‘Wasted Days’, originally released in 2021.

Introducing Springsteen to the crowd, Mellencamp reportedly said: “I’m going to bring out one of the best songwriters of our generation, and he’s my big brother, and I’ve looked up to him my whole life. Ladies and gentlemen, Bruce Springsteen.”

Additionally, Springsteen also gave a live debut of his new song ‘She Came To Me’. He also performed ‘Addicted to Love’, ‘Power of Prayer’ and ‘Working on the Highway’ before closing his short set with fan favourite ‘Dancing In The Dark’.

Last week, Springsteen made his first public appearance since postponing his tour dates due to health reasons and inducted his wife, Patti Scialfa, into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

“Hello, New Jersey! It’s so cool to be here tonight for my baby,” Springsteen told the audience as he walked on stage. Touching on his relationship with Scialfa, he noted: “Together, we carry on the Irish-Italian mating tradition so prevalent along our little stretch of the Jersey Shore. I met Patti at the Stone Pony. Where else?”

Watch Springsteen duet with Mellencamp on ‘Wasted Days’ below.