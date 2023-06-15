Bruce Springsteen has recorded another album of soul covers









Bruce Springsteen has recorded the follow-up to his 2022 album of soul covers Only The Strong Survive, according to a founding member of the E Street Band.

The 15-song collection of songs included renditions of The Temptations’ ‘I Wish it Would Rain’, The Four Tops’ ‘When She Was My Girl’, The Walker Brothers’ ‘The Sun Aint Gonna Shine Anymore’, andJerry Butler’s ‘Western Union Man’. Only The Strong Survive is the 21st studio album of Springsteen’s career and according to keyboardist David Sancious, who left the E Street Band in 1974, ‘The Boss’ has finished the sequel.

“I’ve just worked on Bruce’s sequel to Only The Strong Survive. He’s got 18 more covers of Motown and classic R&B. And next year, I should be touring the album with Bruce,” Sancious told MOJO in a new interview.

In a three-star review of Only The Strong Survive, Far Out wrote: “It’s on the slower songs that Springsteen really finds his footing. Chalk that up to the natural heaviness that comes with age – reflections on the past just seem more meaningful coming from the gruff voice of a weathered and experienced Springsteen.”

The review adds: “That means songs like ‘The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine No More’ and especially ‘I Wish It Would Rain’ strike the perfect balance that Springsteen longs to find on this record.”

Springsteen is currently on tour across Europe including two nights in London as part of BTS Hyde Park on July 6th and 8th. He’ll be supported on the dates by The Chicks, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and James Bay.