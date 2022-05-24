Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band announce 2023 tour









Bruce Springsteen is set to return to the road and will be joined by the full E Street Band for the first time since 2017 as they embark on a 2023 world tour.

The legendary rocker will reunite with Gary Tallent, Roy Bittan, Max Weinberg, Steven Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa and more with North American arena dates booked for February. The Boss will then head to stadiums across Europe from late April and then back to America in August.

At present, only some of the Europe dates have been revealed, and further dates across North America and the UK are to be announced shortly. The European tour will include dates in Spain, Ireland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Austria.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen said in a statement. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year – and beyond!”

Since his last tour with the E Street Band, Springsteen kept busy holding a concert residency at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York between 2017 and 2018 called Springsteen on Broadway. The concert film was released as a Netflix exclusive feature, and the audio has been released as a soundtrack album. Following the Covid-19 pandemic last year, Springsteen returned for a run of shows at the St. James Theatre.

Over the past five years, he has also released two new solo albums. Firstly with 2019’s Western Stars, and then with Letter To You in 2020. Both albums were released with feature films.

Last November, Springsteen also released footage from his iconic 1979 No Nukes Concert as a film and live album. The dates announced so far can be found below.

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band tour dates:

April

Friday 28th – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic

May

Friday 5th, Sunday 7th – Dublin, RDS Arena

Saturday 13th – Paris, La Défense Arena

Thursday 18th – Ferrara, Parco Urbano G. Bassani

Saturday 21st – Rome, Circo Massimo

Thursday 25th – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena

June

Sunday 11th – Landgraaf, Megaland

Tuesday 13th – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

Wednesday 21st – Düsseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena

Saturday 24th, Monday 26th – Gothenburg, Ullevi

Friday 30th – Oslo, Voldsløkka

July

Tuesday 11th, Thursday 13th – Copenhagen, Parken

Saturday 15th – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion

Tuesday 18th – Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadion

Sunday 23rd – Munich, Olympiastadion

Tuesday 25th – Monza, Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza