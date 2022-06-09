‘Broker’ star Lee Joo-young discusses Cannes 2022 standing ovation









There are standing ovations and then there are Cannes hand-numbing competitions. Standing ovations at the annual film festival have been known to go on for over 20 minutes.

To put that into perspective, the average runtime of an episode of Peep Show is only around 21 minutes, imagine clapping for the entire duration of that?

Well, this is exactly what Broker star Lee Joo-young has been discussing. “From the moment we stepped on the red carpet to the time we entered the theatre, people around us gave us a round of applause,” she explained.

But that was just the half of it, the polite crowd hadn’t even seen the film yet. “Then we were awarded a 12-minute standing ovation at the end of our movie,” Lee said.

“I’ve only heard about these long-standing ovations, so it was [an] amazing experience for me. At the time, IU and I were like ‘How long is this going to go on?’” Lee comically concluded when speaking with SBS News.

Directed by Hirokazu Koreeda, the South Korean film comes with the official synopsis: “A man and his friend occasionally steal babies from the church’s baby box and sell them on the adoption black market.”

Continuing: “However, when a young mother comes back after having abandoned her baby, she discovers them and decides to go with them on a road-trip to interview the baby’s potential parents.”

You can check out the trailer for Broker below.

