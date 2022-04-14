Cannes 2022: Hirokazu Koreeda's new film 'Broker' confirmed for the festival









The brand new film from the modern master of cinema Hirokazu Koreeda, Broker, has been confirmed to be showing at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival along with several other high profile releases.

The upcoming Japanese drama stars Song Kang-ho, Bae Doona, Gang Dong-won, and Lee Ji-eun and follows a story revolving around baby boxes, a practice that allows infants to be dropped off anonymously to be cared for by people other than their parents.

As one of the finest filmmakers of contemporary cinema, Hirokazu Koreeda has made such modern classics as After Life, Like Father, Like Son and the Palme d’Or winning Shoplifters. Earlier this year, the filmmaker also announced a deal with the streaming service Netflix to develop multiple projects including a feature film and a TV series.

As first reported by Variety, the director will develop a big-budget film and act as the creator and showrunner of a separate series. The new acquisition goes in line with Netflix’s efforts to expand its live-action Japanese content which is proving crucial to the success of the streaming service in local markets.

Giving away mere morsels of information regarding his new projects, Koreeda addressed the Netflix Japan Festival 2021 showcase last year to discuss his new deal. “Netflix and I are teaming up to create a drama series and a big-budget movie that is different from my previous works,” the director commented, adding, “You still need to wait for a bit before they’re finished and delivered to you. I incorporate different elements from those in theatre movies and try to create exciting works. Please look forward to them”.

Until his brand new Cannes and Netflix projects, take a look at the trailer for the Palme d’Or winning film Shoplifters, below, taking home the coveted award back in 2018.