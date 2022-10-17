Broken Social Scene joined by Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman on stage









Indie rockers Broken Social Scene recently embarked on a tour celebrating their breakthrough album You Forgot It In People, which was released 20 years ago.

The band announced the tour in May, stating, “20-ish years ago we released You Forgot It In People, an album that changed our lives, and maybe yours, too. To celebrate, we’re heading out on tour to play songs from that album and many more of your favourites. Possibly some new ones, too. Hope to see you there.”

Starting in Vancouver, Broken Social Scene have toured around Canada and the U.S, completing the North American tour in New York’s Webster Hall last night (October 16). However, fans were treated to an unusual surprise when actors Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman walked on stage to accompany the band’s performance of ‘Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl.’

Fan videos show the actors enthusiastically singing in unison with the band, whilst Streep also recorded the audience on her phone.

The anniversary tour follows a compilation album, Old Dead Young, released by the band – who are considered a musical collective – earlier this year. The album was teased by a new single ‘This House Is On Fire’. B-sides, rarities and outtakes from the past 20 years can also be found on the album.

Watch fan videos of the performance below:

I cried three separate times during #BrokenSocialScene at Webster Hall tonight. And then Meryl Streep & Tracey Ullman joined in. pic.twitter.com/kOhpCa1Hgp — Victoria Negri (@victoria__negri) October 17, 2022

Here’s Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman onstage at the Broken Social Scene 20th anniversary tour of “You Forgot it in People” singing “Anthems for a Seventeen-Year-Old Girl”??? pic.twitter.com/xblqOvO6AM — Ryan Lattanzio (@ryanlattanzio) October 17, 2022