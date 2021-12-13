Broken Social Scene unveil new rarities collection









Broken Social Scene are to release a new collection of rarities and obscure oddments. Set to drop on January 14th via Arts & Crafts, Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities will feature a collection of outtakes from 20 years of single, album, compilation and soundtrack releases.

News of the release comes almost a year after Kevin Drew, the group’s frontman, shared a previously unreleased song titled ‘How’s It Going’ back in January. Unveiled at the height of the winter lockdown, Drew shared the track with a video posted to Twitter, in which he reminded fans to “keep holding on.”.

Expanding on the story behind the surprise track in the video’s description box, Drew described the origins of the song and how its meaning had taken on a heightened resonance during the Covid-19 pandemic. “’How’s it going?’ This is a loaded question as we watch each other trying to navigate these times. Back in the summer of 2014, I put down a song called ‘How’s it Going’ with my usual crew of believers. It was never released,” he began.

Drew then went on to explain the creation of the entirely homemade video. “My friend Jordan and I hunted down footage on the internet to put this video for the tune together. Many thanks to all those directors, artists, archivists and faces that we used.——- I miss the days of before as I wait for the days of new to keep arriving. Love to you all – hold on xox Kevin.”

This new collection of rarities serves as Broken Social Scene’s first release since they shared their Live At Third Man Records album in 2020. However, the group hasn’t released new music since 2019’s Let’s Try The After (Vol. 1)’ and ‘Let’s Try The After (Vol. 2)’

Those wanting a taste of what Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities Rarities has to offer will be pleased to hear that Broken Social Scene have released the single ‘This House Is On Fire’, an outtake from the sessions for their 2010 record, Forgiveness Rock Record. Make sure you check it out below.