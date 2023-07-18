Brody Dalle releases statement regarding child custody battle against Josh Homme









After losing custody of her three children to her ex-husband Josh Homme, Brody Dalle has released a statement which tells her side of the story.

In 2021, Homme was handed domestic violence restraining orders on behalf of his two sons. However, Dalle was later sentenced to community service and handed a $1,000 fine for withholding their youngest child from seeing its father. Last year, the family court gave Homme full custody of their three children after Dalle broke the custody agreement.

In a statement released earlier this year, Homme’s lawyers said on behalf of the Queens of the Stone Age singer: “In March 2022, the Los Angeles Family Court awarded Joshua Homme sole legal custody of all three children, and they are currently under the care of their father and paternal grandparents. Dalle was granted supervised visitation with their youngest child in the interim. Joshua Homme will remain the sole legal guardian of all minor children until a custody hearing in the fall of 2023, at which point a more permanent solution will be determined by the Los Angeles Family Court.”

It continued: “Recent actions by Brody Dalle and Gunner Foxx have not only caused the children emotional harm, but have also put them in great danger. As a result of these actions, on March 16, 2023 The Los Angeles Family Court ordered a permanent restraining order against Brody Dalle for a period of 1 year and 11 months. This Domestic Violence Restraining order was granted to protect (and on behalf of) the Homme family, including Joshua, his three children, and Joshua’s parents, Michael and Irene Homme.”

Homme’s statement also claimed “recent actions by Brody Dalle and Gunner Foxx have not only caused the children emotional harm, but have also put them in great danger.”

On Instagram Stories, Dalle, who separated from Homme in 2019, has now said: “I February 2022 after an 8 day trial, I was granted a 3 year domestic violence restraining order. You didn’t hear about it because I didn’t go to the press, I didn’t parade it around, tooting it from some triumphant horn…because, it’s been fucking terrifying and devastating.”

She continued: “3 weeks later, they took one of my kids. A month after that, under temporary guise they took my other two. Textbook to a T. They built an Everest of lies with no evidence….why??…why would they do that ??? because money, greed, corruption, and winning at all costs is the name of the game.”

Dalle also said “pr and the smoke and mirrors” played a role in her losing the custody of her children. The Distillers founder claimed: “My story is not unique and it is not rare, it is happening to protective mothers (and some protective fathers) everywhere. There are thousands of us. Hundreds of thousands of us. Children are the collateral. Everyday collateral. What they suffer will make your hair stand on end. Many protective parents have lost children forever, in horrific unconscionable ways.”

She later returned to Instagram to write: “I’m not a criminal. For all my punk rock cred I’ve never even been arrested. Some speeding tickets, Slapped by a cop once when I was 12, but other than that, zilch. This is punishment, for reporting what they said, trying to protect. I tried to make it stop for a year and a half, until they refused.to.go. Testified. Begged. Pleaded. Sobbed. What would you do?everything, [sic] anything I bet. I’m fucking broken. This has shattered me into a thousand pieces.”

The musician added: “For a long time, I couldn’t get out of bed. I contemplated what the point of going on was. I’ve been filled with so much pain and fear for so long. Fear of that split second mistake where you can’t go back. No one can sustain that state. No one should ever. I let it go. I released it. I found the ladder of light. Get the fuck up and fight for your life. For them. Always.”

While she’s aired her side of the story on social media, Dalle asked for the public to stop discussing her personal life, continuing: “If you have never been held in the heart pounding, hellish vice like grip of family court, and If you have never been accused of the quack debunked, looney and extremely dangerous claim of parental alienation and with zero evidence because there was none…..please, hold your tongue, you have no idea.”

Homme is yet to respond to Dalle’s comments.

See more Brody Dalle speaks up against Josh Homme in an Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/QQD8M8v3hr — YCH ✖️✖️✖️ (@yogach_) July 18, 2023