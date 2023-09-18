Brixton Academy to hold “test events” ahead of re-opening









Academy Music Group have announced their plans to hold “test events” at Brixton Academy ahead of potentially re-opening on a permanent basis.

The Academy was forced to shut its doors until further notice following a fatal crowd crush incident which occurred during an Asake concert in December 2022. Security guard Gaby Hutchinson and Rebecca Ikumelo both lost their lives with one more person severely injured. Following a two-day hearing, Lambeth Council has allowed the venue to re-open, but only if 77 “robust” conditions are met by Academy Music Group, who run the venue.

In a statement, Lambeth Council’s Mahamed Hashi said: “After a two-day hearing Lambeth Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee has permitted the O2 Brixton Academy to re-open, but only once it has met 77 extensive and robust new conditions designed to promote public safety, including the safety of both visitors and employees.”

While there is currently no timespan regarding a potential re-opening, Academy Music Group shared the following statement: “Over the past nine months the venue’s importance to the local community and the live music scene in the UK has been made clear through first-hand professional testimony, campaigns, and petitions as well as economic assessments demonstrating the financial impact to the surrounding area caused by the closure.”

“Academy Music Group is determined to learn all appropriate lessons from the night of December 15, 2022. Working at a senior level with experts across all disciplines, AMG presented a comprehensive, multi-faceted response for the licensing authorities to support their case for the safe and secure reopening of the venue,” they continue.

“We appreciate having had the opportunity to present these detailed proposals and revised licence conditions at the hearing and we are very grateful they met with the approval of the Licensing Sub-Committee,” the statement concluded.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, welcomed the news of the hearing. In a statement, he said: “We are pleased to announce that Brixton Academy will retain its license and is poised to reopen, marking a momentous milestone in safeguarding this cherished landmark. Our profound appreciation goes out to the countless supporters and stakeholders who rallied behind us during this critical juncture.”

See more Lambeth Council’s cabinet member has issued a statement following a Licensing Sub Committee decision on the O2 Academy Brixton



For the full statement visit:https://t.co/yy9dAWgo8k — Lambeth Council (@lambeth_council) September 15, 2023