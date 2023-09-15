Brixton Academy allowed to reopen if “robust” safety conditions met









Following a two-day hearing, Lambeth Council have decided Brixton Academy will be allowed to reopen but only if 77 “robust” conditions regarding safety concerns are met.

The Academy was forced to shut its doors until further notice following a fatal crowd crush incident which occurred during an Asake concert in December 2022. Security guard Gaby Hutchinson and Rebecca Ikumelo both lost their lives with one more person severely injured.

In a statement, Lambeth Council’s Mahamed Hashi said: “After a two-day hearing Lambeth Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee has permitted the O2 Brixton Academy to re-open, but only once it has met 77 extensive and robust new conditions designed to promote public safety, including the safety of both visitors and employees.”

Detailing the conditions that need to be met, Hashi added: “Stronger doors, new crowd management systems, more detailed risk assessments, a new ticketing system, a new centralised control and command centre as well as new security and management at the venue, were among the measures proposed by AMG at the hearing to support their aim of regaining the venue’s licence so it can re-open, and making sure we never see a tragedy again like the one there in December 2022.”

In response, Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, welcomed the news, stating: “We are pleased to announce that Brixton Academy will retain its license and is poised to reopen, marking a momentous milestone in safeguarding this cherished landmark. Our profound appreciation goes out to the countless supporters and stakeholders who rallied behind us during this critical juncture.”

Kill continued: “Brixton Academy has consistently held a special place in the hearts of music aficionados, and its cultural significance is immeasurable. We have consistently advocated for its safe reopening, and today’s decision reaffirms our unwavering commitment to ensuring its continued success as a hub for live music and entertainment.”

There is currently no timespan on when Academy Music Group plan to reopen Brixton Academy.

