Britney Spears accuses father of using security firm to track her friends









Britney Spears has accused her father of hiring a security firm to monitor the whereabouts and behaviours of her friends and associates.

This latest twist was revealed in a court filing submitted by the singer’s legal team claiming that her father had committed several counts of financial misconduct when he was acting as her conservator.

Back in September, after years of unrest and legal battles, the father of Britney Spears, Jamie Spears, finally filed to end her conservatorship and the singer finally regained her independence in November 2021.

Spears was originally placed under the conservatorship in 2008 after a number of events in the public eye raised concerns about her mental wellbeing. The conservatorship was helmed by her father. In the ensuing court case, several counts of mistreatment have been alleged against her father.

Aside from allegations of listening devices being planted in the singer’s home, Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed a paper accusing Jamie Spears of using conservatorship funds to pay a security firm $6million to track her friends and family.

Such fees were allegedly funded by Jamie Spears siphoning “extraordinarily high expenses” from her conservatorship which included overlaps between withdrawals and personal purchases made by her father.

More is expected in the coming weeks as the freed pop star seeks retribution for the years of mistreatment she allegedly suffered while under the conservatorship control of her father.