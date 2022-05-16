Britney Spears confirms miscarriage









Britney Spears has taken to social media to confirm that she has sadly suffered a miscarriage.

During her recent conservatorship court case, Spears frequently stated that she wanted to get on with her life without such strict controls and pursue having a child.

Spears claimed that at the time her father had prevented her from getting married and having a child as part of the terms of her conservatorship after he made her have an IUD to prevent pregnancy.

Her 13-year conservatorship under her father’s control was ended back in November. As her attorney, Mathew Rosengart said outside the courthouse: “This is a monumental day for Britney Spears. What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person: Britney.”

Thus, there was cause for celebration back in April when Spears announced on Instagram that she was expecting her third child, and first with her fiancé Sam Ashgari.

However, the star sadly announced late on Saturday (May 14th): “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.”

Continuing: “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family,” she added.” We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

