British singer Faye Fantarrow dead at 21









After a battle with a brain tumour, British singer Faye Fantarrow has passed away at the age of 21.

The news of her death was announced by her family, detailing in a statement, “Faye had wisdom, compassion and understanding beyond her years. We are beyond grief. We are beyond repair. We are cast adrift, before despair. We are bereft of a love that outshone the stars, the moon and the sun”.

Before she had turned 20 years old, Fantarrow had to battle cancer three separate times. After going through two separate bouts with leukaemia, the singer had to receive a bone marrow transplant to fight against the disease.

Throughout her struggle with a rare glioma tumour, Fantarrow was given extensive radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Upon being diagnosed in September of 2022, a fundraising campaign was started to offset her bills for advanced treatment.

The Sunderland-born musician was known for being the protégé of Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics. She had previously been working on recording an EP with the multi-instrumentalist in The Bahamas last summer.

Stewart had put out a statement paying tribute to Fantarrow, reading, “I can’t put into words how devastated I was when, just after spending an amazing creative time with Faye last summer making her debut album, Faye found out she had this very aggressive brain tumour. Faye was a joy to be around, full of fun, laughter and sharp as a razor — a true artist in every sense”.

Concluding the statement, Fantarrow’s family said, “Faye was the sun, the light, the life we all gravitated to and wanted to be near, she gave us joy, laughter, and the gift of her music, she was the kindest most generous soul who had so much living left to do shine bright my baby”.

See more