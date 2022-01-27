British comedian Barry Cryer has died aged 86









The iconic British comedian of I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue, Barry Cryer OBE, has passed away aged 86.

A prolific writer and performer, Cryer’s career lasted 41 long years, beginning in 1964 when he provided material for the interview between Paul McCartney and David Frost, named A Degree of Frost. Since then, the Leeds-born comic enjoyed a flourishing filmmaking career, working in front of and behind the camera alongside the likes of Bob Hope, Bruce Forsyth, Spike Milligan, and The Two Ronnies.

The comedian’s most notable roles came as a performer on the BBC Radio 4 show I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue as well as being the host of the comedy panel show Jokers Wild that ran from 1969 to 1974. In addition to this, Cryer also found great success writing for the screen, creating episodes for the TV comedy Doctor in the House, as well as writing two Christmas specials for The Morecambe and Wise Show in 1972 and 1976.

Since the announcement of his death early on Thursday 27th January, tributes have begun to flood in from across British film and television, with Stephen Fry writing on Twitter, “Such sad news, one of the absolute greats of British comedy, Barry Cryer, is no more. A glorious, gorgeous, hilarious and gifted writer and performer who straddled all the comic traditions”.

Meanwhile, comedian Richard K. Herring also wrote, “Losing Barry Cryer is like losing a member of the family. Utterly gutted that I’ve had my last birthday joke. He was one of my absolute comedy heroes and kept working right to the fucking end”.

Barry Cryer is survived by his four children: Tony, Dave, Bob and Jack.

Losing Barry Cryer is like losing a member of the family. Utterly gutted that I’ve had my last birthday joke. He was one of my absolute comedy heroes and kept working right to the fucking end. A life well lived and a connection to every great comedian of the last 60 years. RIP — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) January 27, 2022

Such sad news, one of the absolute greats of British comedy, Barry Cryer, is no more. A glorious, gorgeous, hilarious and gifted writer and performer who straddled all the comic traditions. Universally beloved … farewell, Baz. — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 27, 2022